News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

61-year-old man passes away after Co Tyrone collision

Police investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday morning, 21st January have confirmed a man has sadly died.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a collision involving a white Citroen Berlingo van and silver Honda Civic, shortly after 8.20am on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

A 61-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Police can confirm he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday, 3rd February.

Most Popular
stock imagestock image
stock image

The investigation is continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with them on 101, quoting reference number 375 21/01/24.

They are especially keen to hear from the driver of a lorry who was travelling Moneymore bound at the time of the collision.

Related topics:PoliceCitroenNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service