61-year-old man passes away after Co Tyrone collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report of a collision involving a white Citroen Berlingo van and silver Honda Civic, shortly after 8.20am on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 61-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Police can confirm he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday, 3rd February.
The investigation is continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with them on 101, quoting reference number 375 21/01/24.
They are especially keen to hear from the driver of a lorry who was travelling Moneymore bound at the time of the collision.