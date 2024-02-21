Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a collision involving a white Citroen Berlingo van and silver Honda Civic, shortly after 8.20am on the dual carriageway between Cookstown and Moneymore.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 61-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Police can confirm he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday, 3rd February.

stock image

The investigation is continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with them on 101, quoting reference number 375 21/01/24.