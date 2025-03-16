A closer look at milk prices

​Following on from a strong start to the year, March milk prices have still been steady for most parts.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we move towards spring and with increased production, exceptional quality, disease, trade tariffs and market movement, uncertainty around pricing dominates the market.

Across the UK milk prices have slipped, with AHDB reporting that two contributors to the AHDB league table lowered their prices. Market movement, milk quality and the time of the year, have undoubtedly contributed to this downward trend. Milk volumes across the UK averaged 42.5M litres per day over the last two weeks, up 1.17M litres, 2.8% more than last year.

Average litres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For January 2025, sales of dairy products outperformed plant-based equivalents. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

In Great Britian, milk volumes averaged 34.5M litres per day, up 520,000 litres, 1.5% more than last year. In Northern Ireland, volumes averaged just over 8M litres per day, up 643,000 litres, 8.7% more than last year. In Ireland, milk volumes in January were 162.5M litres, 14M litres more than last year but still 11.6M Litres less than the five-year average.

The latest figures reported by BCMS record the GB milking herd at 1.62 million on the 1 January 2025. The lowest January month on record, and a 0.9% decline when compared to January of last year. The greatest change was observed in the young stock group, less than two years old, which decreased by 22,000 head. Longer term the decline of young stock could present challenges for the industry with fewer young heifers available to mature into the milking herd impacting milk output.

America

With growth of US milk production expected in 2025, driven primarily by an increase in the number of cows and improved margins, production is expected to reach one hundred billion litres. US growth coupled with potential tariffs affecting both EU and UK trade with the US, could have a significant impact on milk prices. EU27 remain the most significant provider of dairy products to the US, with 47.5% of the market share. The UK holds a 2.0% share of the market, which amounted to 9,900 tonnes in 2024. How and if global trade is affected, will depend on tariffs introduced by either side.

With the production impact of avian influenza and bluetongue virus clear across the regions impacted and the potential risk foot and mouth poses, uncertainty around milk output remains a concern.

Performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For January 2025, sales of dairy products outperformed plant-based equivalents. This weaker performance is likely due to the declining engagement in veganuary according to Google searches. Research by AHDB found only 5.65% of the population took part, with almost half of those not completing veganuary. Continuing to promote the benefits of both meat and dairy products as part of a healthy, balanced diet and a natural source of Vitamin B12, is important for the continued success of our dairy products.