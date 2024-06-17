Agri-TechE leader recognised with OBE in King’s Birthday honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was announced in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list that Dr Belinda Clarke, Director of Agri-TechE, is to be awarded an OBE for services to agri-technologies and farming.

Agri-TechE is a membership network that connects farmers and growers with researchers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors. Its agri-tech innovation ecosystem is internationally recognised for the quality of the collaborations catalysed and for its role in accelerating the development and adoption of novel technologies.

Belinda has led the organisation from inception, drawing on her experience of scientific research and knowledge exchange with farmers. She has spent a career working at the interface of government, industry and academia.

Belinda comments: “I am humbled and honoured to be awarded an OBE for agri-technologies and farming and would like to pay tribute to the inspiring network, alongside whom I have the daily privilege of working.

Dr Belinda Clarke OBE, Director of Agri-TechE

“I see this as an accolade not just for myself, but also recognition of the contribution that Agri-TechE members’ world-leading science and innovative farming practices are making towards food security, agricultural productivity, and environmental sustainability of the global agri-food value chain.”

John Barrett, Farms Director of Sentry and Chair of the Agri-TechE Stakeholder Board, says:

“I would like to congratulate Belinda on this richly deserved award. The founding vision of Agri-TechE was to introduce disruptors and new technologies into agriculture, and to bring farmers and tech innovators together to do things differently – and this has been achieved.

“The many agri-tech businesses introduced, supported and promoted through Agri-TechE have been transformational. This wouldn’t have happened without Belinda’s drive, leadership and enthusiasm; she should be incredibly proud of this legacy.”

William Kendall, East Anglian farmer, food and drink entrepreneur behind brands like Green & Black’s, Trustee of The Grosvenor Estate and Director of Grosvenor Food & Agtech, and member of the Governing Council of The John Innes Centre, comments:

“Agriculture is the biggest industry in the world, offering potential solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges. Organisations like Agri-TechE are vital in helping to catalyse the necessary connections and collaborations to accelerate this process. I have been impressed by the progress and impact made by the Agri-TechE team under Belinda’s leadership.”

In addition to her leadership of Agri-TechE, Belinda was a member of the Council of UKRI-BBSRC and a Trustee of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (2015-2021) and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Agrimetrics, formerly one of the UK’s Agri-Tech Centres. She chaired the BBSRC’s Bioscience for Industry panel, and was a member of the Programme Board for the £90m Transforming Food Production challenge.

In 2021 she was awarded the Sir Timothy Colman Prize for “outstanding leadership in the agri-tech sector” and she was among the “Women of the Year 2022” cohort.

Belinda has a first degree in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge (Newnham College) and a PhD in plant biochemistry following post-graduate research at the John Innes Centre into starch production by peas and potatoes. She is a Nuffield Scholar, a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Councils, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, a Chartered Biologist, and a qualified business coach.