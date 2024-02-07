Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Brogan said: "We received a report at around 3.40pm that a grey Citroen C3 had collided with a pole on the Drones Road.

"Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS and three women and a man were taken to hospital. One woman and a man received serious injuries but their condition has since been described as stable.

"An investigation is underway and we are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area around the time to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 1128 of 06/02/24."