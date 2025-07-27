Ballyclare welcome manager

Ballyclare UFU group started the month of July by welcoming new group manager Kathryn McCullough.

Kathryn completed a BSc (Hons) in Business & Marketing at Lancaster University then spent 19 years with the Ulster Farmers’ Union as a membership development officer, working across Northern Ireland before moving to the Ballyclare Group. Kathryn is originally from Ballyclare and lives locally, bringing with her a knowledge of the area. She is looking forward to getting out and about to meet members over the coming months.

Congratulations to the recent 2025 cereal competition group winners (below) and thanks to everyone for entering – judges saw some lovely fields when they were out and about. Many thanks to Andrew Hyde for taking time out of his busy schedule to judge.

Spring barley – George Robson

Ian Kernohan, senior group manager, Ballyclare and Sammy Moore, Ballyclare group chair welcoming Kathryn McCullough to her new role as group manager.

Winter wheat – Sam Marks

Oats – Sam Marks

The group look forward to meeting many of you on Saturday at Antrim Show, where they will be on hand to get you a cuppa and a scone while you rest your feet for a minute or two. UFU president, William Irvine, will be on hand to answer all your questions and queries on NAP, IHT and any other farming queries.

The group are hard at work planning for their 2025-26 group programme of events. If you don’t currently receive text messages or emails, please contact the office on 028 9335 2089 as these are the main methods of communication. They also have a group Facebook page under UFU Ballyclare group where they share important info on UFU issues so jump on and give it a ‘like’!