The weather was fantastic, and there was a great turn out of breeders and sheep.

Judge Mr Klaus Soenen of Belgium, had the challenge of judging the well filled classes, which all give him a great quality of stock from which to select. Klaus is a very well known vet in Belgium. He has one of the largest flocks of Hampshire Downs which he has been breeding for 19 Years. He commented that he was very honoured to have been asked to Judge at the National show.

The first class of the day was for shearling and older rams. This was very kindly sponsored by Connelly’s Redmills who also sponsored all the single classes. This class was won by the shearling ram of Mr Peter Lawson’s Glenbrook flock. This strong impressive ram caught the judge’s eye and impressed him so much that he went on to being awarded the Breed National Champion on the Day. This ram, a son of Loughbrea Black Magic and out of a Glenbrook Ewe, has achieved a lot this year having been placed Reserve Breed Champion at RUAS and Breed Champion at Lurgan show. Judge Klaus Soenen was impressed by the strength and correctness of the Ram.

In the ewe any age class, Mr Kevin McCarthy of Ballycreelly Flock received the 1st place rosette. He then went on to receive 1st in the Shearling Ewe Class and 1st in the well-attended Ewe Lamb class. Kevin’s females impressed Judge Klaus on the day with their style, presences and range.

The ram lamb class was another well attended class, giving Judge Klaus a great selection of rams from which to choose. Mr Rodney Wilson of Aimney Flocks was placed 1st with his very stylish well boned ram. This ram lamb bred by Shannock Whiskey and from an Aimney Ewe impressed the Judge that much that he was placed Reserve National Breed Champion. Rodney and Norma were over joyed with their achievement on the day.

The Untrimmed Ram lamb class saw Peter Lawson’s, Glenbrook ram lamb being placed 1st.

In the following Novice breeder class the young enthusiastic breeder Robbie Sloane, of Drumlough Flock achieved 1st place on the day, with the lovely young lady breeder Katie McMurray of Mullaghglass Flock, achieving 2nd . These young breeders are the future of the breed and it was fantastic to see so many showing at the National show on Saturday.

The Groups classes, which were very kindly sponsored by Animax, impressed the Judge. In the pair of lambs class, Kevin McCarthy of Ballycreelly flock was placed 1st with Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Flock receiving 2nd.

In the Pair of Shearling Ewes Rodney Wilson of Aimney Flock achieved 1st place and Sean Doyle of Loughbrea Flock received 2nd.

The impressive group of three class saw Peter Lawson’s Group achieve 1st place and J, A and Jonathan Fletcher of Loughan Moss Flock receive 2nd place.

The club would like to thank the Armagh show committee for organising such a well run show. They would also like to thank sponsors Connelly’s Redmills and Animax. Their support and help is very much appreciated.

And a massive thank you to the Judge Klaus Soenen of Belgium for travelling over and giving up his time.

The Hampshire Down Premier Export sale is on Saturday 22nd June, at Beattie’s Livestock Mart, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh. Showing starting at 10am and Sale starting at 1pm. Bidding in Mart or online via MartEye.

1 . National Group of three, Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm .jpg National Group of three, Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . National Pair of Shearling Ewes, Rodney Wilson, Aimney Flock.jpg National Pair of Shearling Ewes, Rodney Wilson, Aimney Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Natonal Reserve Champion, Ram Lamb from Rodeny Wilson, Aimney Flock.jpg Natonal Reserve Champion, Ram Lamb from Rodney Wilson, Aimney Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . National Champion Shearling Ram, Peter Lawosn, Glenbrook Flock .jpg National Champion Shearling Ram, Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales