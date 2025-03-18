Breeders Elite NI set date for first stallion selection in Ireland

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​BREEDERS Elite NI has announced their first stallion inspection day in Ireland, scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at Kernan Equestrian Centre, Crossmaglen, by kind permission of Mr James Kernan.

Assessors from Ireland and the UK will evaluate performance stallions aged two and a half years and above.

Earlier this month, Breeders Elite NI, announced the introduction of the Performance Horse Studbook to Northern Ireland and confirmed they were putting the final pieces of software into place, to be able to produce fully WBFSH accredited equine passports to breeders in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Bogle, Breeders Elite NI manager, expressed enthusiasm for bringing this studbook to breeders in Northern Ireland, highlighting the excellent panel of assessors with extensive experience from both sides of the Irish Sea.

Applications are now open for Stallion owners and are available from the Breeders Elite NI office based at the Meadows Equestrian Centre. (Pic: Freelance)Applications are now open for Stallion owners and are available from the Breeders Elite NI office based at the Meadows Equestrian Centre. (Pic: Freelance)
Applications are now open for Stallion owners and are available from the Breeders Elite NI office based at the Meadows Equestrian Centre. (Pic: Freelance)

With a more simplified assessment process, the selection day will see younger stallions assessed in confirmation and loose, whereas the older stallions will be assessed under saddle in their chosen respective discipline.

Applications are now open for stallion owners and are available from the Breeders Elite NI office based at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, by contacting Chris on 07709199474 or by emailing [email protected].

Related topics:Northern IrelandCrossmaglen
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice