Breeders Elite NI set date for first stallion selection in Ireland
Assessors from Ireland and the UK will evaluate performance stallions aged two and a half years and above.
Earlier this month, Breeders Elite NI, announced the introduction of the Performance Horse Studbook to Northern Ireland and confirmed they were putting the final pieces of software into place, to be able to produce fully WBFSH accredited equine passports to breeders in Northern Ireland.
Chris Bogle, Breeders Elite NI manager, expressed enthusiasm for bringing this studbook to breeders in Northern Ireland, highlighting the excellent panel of assessors with extensive experience from both sides of the Irish Sea.
With a more simplified assessment process, the selection day will see younger stallions assessed in confirmation and loose, whereas the older stallions will be assessed under saddle in their chosen respective discipline.
Applications are now open for stallion owners and are available from the Breeders Elite NI office based at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, by contacting Chris on 07709199474 or by emailing [email protected].