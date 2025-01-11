Calls for agricultural planning regulations to be reviewed with the utmost urgency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Danske Bank’s head of agriculture, Rodney Brown, has highlighted what he refers to as the lack of investment taking place within local agriculture at the present time.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a direct consequence, he points out, of the significant planning difficulties and delays faced by many farmers wanting to modernise the infrastructure of their businesses.

The Danske Bank representative added: “Only by investing now can farmers hope to secure the improved efficiency and sustainability levels required to deliver a viable future for themselves and agriculture as a whole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The current arrangements are not working. Change is required. And the sooner this is affected, the better.”

Danske Bank's Rodney Brown

Turning to the cash flow situation across agriculture at the present time, Rodney Brown confirmed the beneficial impact of the continuing improvement in milk, beef, lamb and other farmgate prices.

He commented: “The arable sector remains an outlier in this context. Growers experienced a second challenging year in succession.

"Harvest 2024 was disappointing in terms of the crop yields recorded. Meanwhile, international grain markets have been sluggish over recent months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know that some growers put grain into store last autumn, in the hope that grain markets would strengthen. However, there is little sign of this happening in the foreseeable future.

“Across other sectors, farmers are now making positive margins, despite input costs remaining high.

“Farmgate milk prices in the region of 45 to 48 pence per litre are allowing producers to generate positive margins. In turn this is allowing debt levels to remain at extremely manageable levels.”

While recognising that producer beef prices have increased from £4 to £5 per kilo over the past three years, Rodney Brown is mindful of the fact that margins within the sector are very much dependent upon the liveweight gains secured by cattle on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Only animals with the ability to achieve the highest levels of daily performance will generate a positive margin.

Turn to page 10

“And bought-in cattle should be procured on that basis. Thereafter, it’s a case of measuring every aspect of the performance achieved by these animal on a regular basis: daily live weight gains relative to feed intakes and all relevant input costs.”

January 31st is the date on which all farming businesses must submit their accounts to HMRC and pay the first instalment of their 2025 income tax contributions.

Rodney Brown again: “Most farm businesses should be able to use existing cash flows to make this payment. And those that can’t should, for the most part, be able to set up a payment plan with HMRC.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last Saturday of January will be marked by farmers protesting at last autumn’s decision by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to make agricultural land and other farming assets eligible for inheritance tax.

However, according to Rodney Brown this issue is still at an early stage in terms of its development.

“Which is why, it would be premature to make any definitive statement on the matter at this stage,” he stressed. “And this includes making any predictions on future land price trends.”

One very obvious impact of the inheritance tax-related decision taken by the Chancellor has been the significant focus placed on succession planning within all farming businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the Danske Bank representative believes this to be a positive development, adding: “There is now a clear requirement on all farming businesses to put in place effective succession planning arrangements.”Rodney Brown concluded:

“But inheritance wasn’t the only tax-related matter addressed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer last autumn, which will have a direct impact on the operation of every farming business in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“Increases in national insurance contributions and the freezing of all income tax bands will act to considerably increase the cost base of all our farming sectors. This point has already been made by all of our food processing businesses. They are saying that food prices must rise in the shops so as to allow farmers recoup these additional costs.

“Consumers should expect that the days of cheap food are over.”