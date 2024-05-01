27-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Co Armagh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local policing Inspector Browne said: "At 3.25pm, we received a report that a man with a knife had been seen in the Portmore Street area.
"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, were a man aged in his 30s was found bleeding heavily from a wound to his shoulder.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A short time later, in the nearby Deramore Drive area, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody.
"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
Inspector Browne continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or other footage which could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1073 of 01/05/24.
"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."