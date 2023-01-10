News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal for information after farm machinery is stolen in County Armagh

A tractor and slurry tanker have been stolen in County Armagh.

By Joanne Knox
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The Massey Ferguson 6480 Tier 3 and Major 2600G tanker were taken from the Loughgall Road last night (Monday 9 January).

A post shared to Facebook is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft can contact police on 101.

A picture of the tractor has been shared to Facebook with an appeal for information.
Most Popular

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareportYou can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

This picture of the stolen slurry tanker has been shared to Facebook.