Appeal for information after farm machinery is stolen in County Armagh
A tractor and slurry tanker have been stolen in County Armagh.
By Joanne Knox
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The Massey Ferguson 6480 Tier 3 and Major 2600G tanker were taken from the Loughgall Road last night (Monday 9 January).
A post shared to Facebook is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Advertisement
Anyone with information in relation to the theft can contact police on 101.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareportYou can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org