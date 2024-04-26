Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Stewart from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch said: “A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man in a car park on Friday, 12th April remains in hospital at this time.

“His condition is unchanged - critical, but stable. Our enquiries are progressing two weeks on since the attack, and this afternoon we carried out a search of a property in the Banbridge area.“As a result of the search officers seized a number of items from the house that have now been removed for further examination.

“Today’s search is the fourth one to have taken place since the shooting – others have been conducted in the Mullaghbawn and Dromara areas, as well as Banbridge.

“Two men, aged 39 and 46, have also been arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“We also continue to investigate a line of enquiry that the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, which was later found burnt in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

“I would reiterate our appeal that we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.