Detectives seize £240,000 in cash following searches in Belfast and Sprucefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Approximately £200,000 in cash was seized during a search of a property in the west Belfast area today, Wednesday 24th April, as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminality.
“A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Detectives also carried out searches of a number of vehicles and properties in the Sprucefield and Belfast areas yesterday, Tuesday 23rd April, and seized approximately £40,000 in cash.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.
“He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”
Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “Organised crime gangs engage in a wide range of criminality, including drug dealing, extortion and violence.“These activities cause untold misery to local communities, and the gangs do this for one reason only - for financial gain.“The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit remains determined to prevent organised crime gangs from continuing to profit from and prey on the vulnerability of others."We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality."If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101.”You can also make a report at psni.police.uk/report, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and crimestoppers-uk.org/