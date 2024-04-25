Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “Organised crime gangs engage in a wide range of criminality, including drug dealing, extortion and violence.“These activities cause untold misery to local communities, and the gangs do this for one reason only - for financial gain.“The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit remains determined to prevent organised crime gangs from continuing to profit from and prey on the vulnerability of others."We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality."If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101.”You can also make a report at psni.police.uk/report, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and crimestoppers-uk.org/