Inspector Browne said: “Officers received a report on Saturday morning, 4th May that a number of windows had been broken at two properties in the Brookfield Mill area of the town.

“It was also reported a woman was assaulted in one of the properties and sustained a head injury.

“A white coloured car was understood to have left the scene and the suspect vehicle was located by police this morning in the Dromore area.

“The vehicle made off from police when officers attempted to stop it and a short time later crashed into a field off the Ballynahinch Road in Dromore.

“Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage.

“One of the men has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. The other three men remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.“Our investigation is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 352 04/05/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/