Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder
A 34 year old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a 40 year old man, who was shot by a masked man in Banbridge on Friday 12 April.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The suspect presented himself to police earlier today and will be questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
The victim’s condition remains critical, but stable.