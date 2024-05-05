Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault in Bushmills in the early hours of today, Sunday 5th May.

Shortly after midnight, it was reported that a man had been discovered ‘nailed’ to a fence with a nail through each hand. The man, aged in his 20s, also had injuries to his nose and is being treated in hospital where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Also in the public car park near Dundarave Park, two vans including one belonging to the injured man were on fire. Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended, extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.

Graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of public toilets is being linked to the assault and arson.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this. Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

“This happened in a residential area with a number of holiday lets which would be busy during this bank holiday weekend and we are asking anyone who noticed anything or who may have dashcam footage to contact us urgently on 101 or confidently to Crimestoppers.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 of 5/5/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.