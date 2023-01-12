Newry and Armagh MLA slams rural thefts after thieves target tractor and slurry tanker
A local MLA has hit out at those responsible for the theft of a tractor and slurry tanker from the Loughgall Road in County Armagh.
The Massey 6480 tractor and a red Major 2600 gallon slurry tanker were stolen at around 9.40pm on Monday night (9 January).
Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has spoken at length with the owners of the machinery and said the theft will cause “immense disruption and cost” to the farm business.
Mr Irwin said: “This is a concerning incident where high value items have been stolen from a hard working farming family under the cover of darkness. This is not a victimless crime as the loss of this machinery will cause considerable inconvenience not to mention the associated costs of such important pieces of farm equipment.”
He added: “The registration of the Massey Ferguson tractor is AY11CEO and the tanker was red in colour and I would appeal to the public in the general area to contact the PSNI if they witnessed anything suspicious and assist Police with their enquiries.
“The tractor and tanker was last seen between the hours of 10.30pm and 11pm heading out the Keady to Castleblaney Road.
“It is very difficult to be a step ahead of the criminals and I would appeal to farmers to double check on equipment and take all reasonable security measures they can to protect their machinery. Farmers spend their time working hard to provide for their families, whilst in stark contrast criminals spend their time plotting methods of stealing from the farming community which is totally reprehensible,” Mr Irwin concluded.