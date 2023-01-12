The Massey 6480 tractor and a red Major 2600 gallon slurry tanker were stolen at around 9.40pm on Monday night (9 January).

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has spoken at length with the owners of the machinery and said the theft will cause “immense disruption and cost” to the farm business.

Mr Irwin said: “This is a concerning incident where high value items have been stolen from a hard working farming family under the cover of darkness. This is not a victimless crime as the loss of this machinery will cause considerable inconvenience not to mention the associated costs of such important pieces of farm equipment.”

The Massey (pictured) was stolen along with a slurry tanker from the Loughgall Road on Monday night.

He added: “The registration of the Massey Ferguson tractor is AY11CEO and the tanker was red in colour and I would appeal to the public in the general area to contact the PSNI if they witnessed anything suspicious and assist Police with their enquiries.

“The tractor and tanker was last seen between the hours of 10.30pm and 11pm heading out the Keady to Castleblaney Road.

