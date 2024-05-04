Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Browne said: “It was reported that a man aged in his 70s left his home in the Beech Grove area at around 12.30am to move his car, when he was approached by a man in his early 20s.

"The young man demanded his car keys, which were refused, and implied that he had a gun. As the older man went to go back to his home, the younger man punched him three times to the head, making further threats towards him before leaving.

"This was a distressing ordeal for the victim, who has been left shaken by the incident, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing.