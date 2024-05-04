Pensioner punched three times to the head in attempted hijacking
Inspector Browne said: “It was reported that a man aged in his 70s left his home in the Beech Grove area at around 12.30am to move his car, when he was approached by a man in his early 20s.
"The young man demanded his car keys, which were refused, and implied that he had a gun. As the older man went to go back to his home, the younger man punched him three times to the head, making further threats towards him before leaving.
"This was a distressing ordeal for the victim, who has been left shaken by the incident, but thankfully no injuries were reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 88 of 04/05/24.