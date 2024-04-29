Police growing increasingly concerned over missing person last seen in Larne
Police are growing increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing person, Leah Sloan/Leah McCrea.
Leah was last seen in the Larne area on Thursday 25th April at around 1:30am.
Leah is described as approximately 5ft 3 inches tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Leah was last known to be wearing jeans and a black and khaki half zip fleece. Police would ask that anyone with dashcam footage taken from the Elizabeth Avenue area of Larne at around 1:30am on Thursday 25th April, should contact them it may assist with their enquiries.
If you have any information that could assist police to locate Leah, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1275 27/04/2.