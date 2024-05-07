Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Nicholas Woods said: “It was reported to police at around 2.25 am on Monday morning, that a Volkswagen Passat parked in the Munro Villas area had the windows smashed and an accelerant poured inside. The vehicle was set alight and extensively damaged.

“It then was reported to police at around 4.55 am this morning, Tuesday, 7th May that a vehicle parked in the Munro Villas area was on fire. Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. NIFRS believe the cause of the blaze to be deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents which we believe to be linked and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference numbers CW 178 – 06/05/24 and CW 159-07/05/24.

stock image