Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "It was reported shortly before 11.50pm that a man was outside the rear of his property in the Tullysaran Road area when he was approached by two men.

"The victim, aged in his 60s, was assaulted before he was forced back into the house. He was further assaulted by both men before they ransacked one of the rooms in the property.

"The suspects were both described as wearing balaclavas and dressed all in black. One of them was described as being over 6' tall, while the other was approximately 5' 8". At this stage, it is believed that they left with a number of items.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and at this time, we are treating this as an aggravated burglary. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1903 of 18/4/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.