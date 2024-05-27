Police issue appeal on accident as woman in 60s remains in hospital in serious condition
Sergeant King said: “A report was received shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, 26th May of a collision involving a grey Audi A6 and white Vauxhall Mokka.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
“Medical attention was provided at the scene and a woman, aged in her 60s, who was taken to hospital remains in a serious condition at this time.
“A man and woman, both aged in their 50s, were also treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“The Comber Road which was closed for a period to allow for emergency service access, has now fully reopened to road users.
“Our investigation is underway, with enquiries ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 26/05/24.”