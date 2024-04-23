Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Purvis said: “Following extensive work conducted by officers in relation to reports received of graffiti spray-painted on trains, a 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and various offences of criminal damage on Monday 22nd April. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service.

“We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part. If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the Court.