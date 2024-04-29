Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector McCormick said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Belfast Road, Downpatrick at the junction with the Cotterhill Road at approximately 8.10pm on Sunday, 28th April.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. One man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Two men, aged 25 and 30, also sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police conducted a search of the vehicle at the scene as well as the nearby area, and located a quantity of suspected cannabis.

stock image

“Follow up searches were also carried out at properties in the Downpatrick and Ardglass areas. The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time – assisting with enquiries as the investigation continues.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this collision to contact police on 101 quoting 1480 28/04/24. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have any dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened.”