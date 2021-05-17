Private firm to enforce dog fouling and litter fines in ABC council area

The council spends in excess of £1.5 million every year cleaning up the mess caused by those who leave litter and don’t clean up after their dogs.

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said: “This is taxpayers money that could be saved.

“Since my election onto Council two years ago I have constantly worked to ensure tougher measures are put in place to catch those who litter our roads and streets.

Stephen Moutray. INLM1211-802con

“I welcome the fact that all parties backed this iniative which begins with immediate effect.

“It means there will be a much greater resource used to detect culprits and when caught they will face a £80 fixed penalty.

“The message is plain - our council is, at last, taking a zero tolerance approach.

“So, find a bin or take your litter home. Clean up after your own dog.

“It must be said the vast majority of our citizens are responsible so why should they pay for the few who fail to be.”

