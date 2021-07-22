PSNI use bikes seized in Craigavon in youth motorcycle project

A group of young people in Craigavon have been taking part in a Motorcycle Awareness Project, courtesy of the PSNI.

The group were even able to use off road bikes which had been seized by police locally after they had been driven illegally in the Craigavon area.

The course taught the young people the dangers of off-road bikes.

Young people taking part in a Motorcycle Awareness Project, courtesy of the PSNI in Craigavon this week.

They also helped them achieve a first aid qualification and a track marshalling accreditation.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “As a surprise on Tuesday our colleagues in the Air Support Unit landed the helicopter in Craigavon for the young people to see around it and hear how vital it is in keeping people safe.”

A number of bikes which had been seized by the PSNI were used in a Motorcycle Awareness Project this week in Craigavon.

The PSNI helicopter arrived in Craigavon this week to help out with a Motorcycle Awareness Project, courtesy of the PSNI.