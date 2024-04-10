Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tri Axle Tuffmac trailer (VRM 191-DL-2699), along with galvanised steel sheeting and purlins that was loaded on it, is believed to have been stolen at around 10.20pm, taken from driving range premises on Alder Road.

Constable Patterson said: "We believe a white Transit van was used to tow the trailer and its contents from the premises. We believe the van made its way to the premises to carry out the theft via Racecourse Road and may have pulled in briefly at Woodlands Avenue, the new development on Alder Road beforehand.

"We have released images of the trailer that was stolen in the hope someone saw it being towed away by a white Transit van along Alder Road from around 10:15-10:20pm last night.

The actual trailer that’s been stolen in the incident

"We're keen to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the trailer and material, or has been offered a similar trailer or material for sale in suspicious circumstances.

"This theft is devastating for the owner. Not only is there the financial loss from the value of the trailer and the materials that have been stolen, but the owner is now without a trailer needed for work. If you have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, report it as it could help identify who is responsible and involved in this crime and get the trailer and material back to their owner."