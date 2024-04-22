Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Cloughley said: "It was reported just before 4pm that a blue BMW M4 and a black Kia Sportage had collided in the Old Omagh Road area.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one man, aged in his 50s, and two women, aged in their 20s and 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"The road was closed for some time following the collision, but has since reopened.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1091 of 21/4/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.