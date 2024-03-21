Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Police received a report of a concern for safety for a couple at a property in the Newcastle Road area of the town shortly after 12.50pm today.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a man who was unconscious and not breathing. A woman, aged in her 60s, was also inside the house with serious head injuries.

“Medical treatment was provided to the woman at the scene – and she has since been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries. She remains in a stable condition at this time. The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“At approximately 2pm, officers detained and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Enquires remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened. However, at this time, we are not treating this as a firearms-related report.”

Newry, Mourne and Down Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We understand the Kilkeel and wider Mourne community will feel both shocked and saddened by what has happened today.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

“Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“Cordons remain in place this evening as our enquiries continue. I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 739 21/03/24.”