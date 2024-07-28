110 lots will go under the hammer next Saturday (3rd August) at the inaugural on farm production sale to be staged by husband and wife duo Wade and Alison McCrabbe. Their Ardstewart flock of Beltex sheep has enjoyed three decades of success since its formation in 1993. All stock are eligible for export.

Their aim has always been to produce Beltex that are true to breed type and will appeal to both pedigree and commercial flocks. They have remained selective on what stock is retained each year ensuring that quality remains consistently high.

Over the 31 years since they began, the flock has had tremendous success at shows throughout the country, and sales which at the outset were held in Portadown. They then progressed to attending the Society National Show & Sale in Carlisle and are honoured to have claimed the Supreme Championship here on three occasions. Ardstewart rams have been in demand, and the McCrabbe's take great pride in noting that many prolific pedigree flocks have Ardstewart breeding in their prize-winning stock. Rams from their flock have reached heights of 16,000 guineas with many others selling at five figured sums. Gimmers from Ardstewart have reached 7500 guineas.

Ardstewart are the current Champion Flock in the Irish Beltex Breeders Annual Flock Competition, a title they have won on several occasions.

The catalogue comprises of an unreserved selection of males and females from the heart of the Ardstewart flock. The very best bloodlines and breeding families are well represented including many that they had planned to retain for breeding in our own flock.

In 2021 a small flock of Badger Face Texels was formed, and they have included a select offering within their sale.

Having worked with all of the sheep close at hand over the last number of weeks, Wade and Alison feel that the sales catalogue is packed full of quality whether you require a new stock ram, or a fresh bloodline for your flock.

To view the stock in advance of the sale contact Alison +353 87 675 0358.

Auctioneers are Denis Barrett+353 87 856 0672 with marketing from H&H contact James Little 07872 840685

The fully illustrated catalogue is available to view now on marteye.ie search ROI/DBHH

