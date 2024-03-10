Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Banbridge Road, Gilford on Saturday 9th March.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon local policing Inspector Tate said: "We received a report just after 10.50pm that two vehicles had collided on the road between Lawrencetown and Gilford.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which may be life-changing. The second driver suffered injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious.

"No other persons were in the vehicles at the time of the collision.

“The road, which was closed overnight, has since reopened.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision last night who may have seen the vehicles involved, a black Ford Fiesta and a red Hyundai I20 Sport, to contact police.

"We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage available.

"Please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 09/03/24.