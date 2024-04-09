2024 Suffolk Spring Lamb competition
The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold its annual Spring lamb competition in Ballymena Livestock Market on Wednesday, 17th April 2024.
Judging will get underway from 11am with two classes up for decision “a pair of Suffolk Cross Lambs” and “a pair of pure bred Suffolk lambs”.
Judge: Ian Wilson
Kindly sponsored by McKees, Maghera
For more information contact Ballymena Livestock Market on 02825633470 or Branch secretary Orla Butler on 07841117252.