2024 Suffolk Spring Lamb competition

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold its annual Spring lamb competition in Ballymena Livestock Market on Wednesday, 17th April 2024.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Judging will get underway from 11am with two classes up for decision “a pair of Suffolk Cross Lambs” and “a pair of pure bred Suffolk lambs”.

Judge: Ian Wilson

Kindly sponsored by McKees, Maghera

For more information contact Ballymena Livestock Market on 02825633470 or Branch secretary Orla Butler on 07841117252.

Related topics:Ballymena Livestock MarketMagheraSuffolk