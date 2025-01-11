7 UFU tractor rallies planned in protest against family farm tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a UK-wide day of action, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is organising seven tractor rallies across Northern Ireland on Saturday 25 January, to protest the proposed changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief under Inheritance Tax regulations.

This coordinated demonstration will see tractor convoys roll out simultaneously across all six counties, with two routes planned for County Down.

Event details:

- Date: Saturday 25 January 2025

Seven tractor protests will take place on January 25th Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

- Time: All rallies will begin promptly at 2pm

Starting locations:

- Lisahally market (Co. Derry/Londonderry)

- Ballymena market (Co. Antrim)

- Omagh market (Co. Tyrone)

- Eikon Exhibition Centre (for both Co. Down routes)

- Armagh NFU Mutual office (Co. Armagh)

Enniskillen market (Co. Fermanagh)

Important information for participants:

- Tractor drivers are advised to arrive early to ensure adequate time for registration and completion of necessary paperwork.

- Donations for charity will be collected at each starting point.

Route details

Finalised routes will be announced next week once all clearances have been secured. UFU will provide updates at a county level and publish detailed route information in advance of the event.

Save the date!

This promises to be a powerful demonstration of solidarity within the farming community. Stay tuned for more updates and ensure your tractor is ready to join the

rally.

For further information, visit the UFU website www.ufuni.org.