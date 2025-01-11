7 UFU tractor rallies planned in protest against family farm tax
This coordinated demonstration will see tractor convoys roll out simultaneously across all six counties, with two routes planned for County Down.
Event details:
- Date: Saturday 25 January 2025
- Time: All rallies will begin promptly at 2pm
Starting locations:
- Lisahally market (Co. Derry/Londonderry)
- Ballymena market (Co. Antrim)
- Omagh market (Co. Tyrone)
- Eikon Exhibition Centre (for both Co. Down routes)
- Armagh NFU Mutual office (Co. Armagh)
Enniskillen market (Co. Fermanagh)
Important information for participants:
- Tractor drivers are advised to arrive early to ensure adequate time for registration and completion of necessary paperwork.
- Donations for charity will be collected at each starting point.
Route details
Finalised routes will be announced next week once all clearances have been secured. UFU will provide updates at a county level and publish detailed route information in advance of the event.
Save the date!
This promises to be a powerful demonstration of solidarity within the farming community. Stay tuned for more updates and ensure your tractor is ready to join the
rally.
For further information, visit the UFU website www.ufuni.org.
