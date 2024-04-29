Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sponsored by Countryside Services, and conducted by JA McClelland and Sons, the sale has attracted an outstanding entry of 70 pedigree Limousin bulls and 10 heifers from many of the province’s leading herds.

The catalogue boasts an unrivalled selection of pedigree Limousin bulls ranging in age from May 2022 to February 2023, and 10 heifers born between March 2022 and September 2023.

All entries come from herds participating in a CHeCS approved health scheme. Individual entries will be veterinary inspected prior to the auction, and will be sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and the British Limousin Cattle Society.

Countryside Services in sponsoring the NI Limousin Club’s May Day sale in Ballymena. Diane Henry is pictured at the February sale with Marty McGurk, who exhibited the reserve champion, and judge Matthew Jordan. Picture: Alife Shaw.

Judging gets underway at 10.00am, and is in the capable hands of Martin Conway from the noted Craigatoke Herd based at Plumbridge in County Tyrone. The sale will commence at noon, and online bidding will be available via Marteye. Prospective buyers are advised to contact the auctioneers for online bidding approval prior to the sale.

The catalogue includes bulls from 29 herds, including: Aghadolgan (2), Ampertaine (4), Archies (3), Artanagh, Artlone, Ashview (2), Ballyrickard (3), Ballyrobin (5), Bernish (3), Bobbys, Carnew (2), Carrowmannon, Derriaghy, Eniver, Gleneagle (3), Glenmarshal (6), Kilclass (2), Killydun (3), Lealies, Lukeroyal (2), Lynderg (4), Mossbrook (4), Newhillfarm (3), Owenbeg, Pointhouse, Seanita, Slieve (3), Spage (2), Trueman (4).

The female catalogue includes entries from the following herds: Aghadolgan (2), Ashhollow (3), Gleneagle, Lynderg, Milgate (2) and Slieve.

Many of the breed’s sought-after and proven bloodlines are represented in the catalogue.

The bulls and heifers selling are progeny of successful stock bulls and highly acclaimed AI sires.

NI Limousin Club chairman Kieran McCrory said: “This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features a high-calibre entry of bulls and heifers, and represents the cream of Northern Ireland’s Limousin genetics.

“Thanks also to our principal sponsor Countryside Services, for its generous financial support.”

Further information and catalogues are available from J A McClelland and Sons on 028 2563 3470.