The pupils are all finalists in the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge, a competitive agri-skills development programme for Yr. 11’s delivered by the beef & lamb processor ABP in conjunction with Certified Irish Angus.

Helping the pupils communicate effectively online, station presenters Caroline Fleck of Downtown Radio; Victoria Quinn, Breakfast Show Presenter on Downtown Country; Cool FM presenter and Instagram Influencer Melissa Riddell and Stuart Robinson, Audio Content Director for Bauer Media NI shared the secrets of their success on radio and social media.

As finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge the pupils are working on projects that explore topics relevant to the beef supply chain today, from promoting diversity in the beef supply chain to communicating sustainable beef farming to the end consumer. Alongside their research they are rearing their own mini herds of Angus cross calves which they will then sell to ABP at the end of the programme.

Pictured, Radio presenters Caroline Fleck, Victoria Quinn and Melissa Riddell with pupils and teachers from Aughnacloy College, Dromore High School, St. Colmcille’s High School and the Royal School Armagh at the Downtown/Cool FM studios in Newtownards for a media training day. Pic: Simon Graham

Commenting on the workshop, Liam McCarthy of ABP said: “Communicating online has the power to connect businesses and individuals alike. This workshop aims to help our ABP Angus Youth participants share their research about topical issues concerning our sector at present.”

Charles Smith, General Manager of Certified Irish Angus added: “We were delighted to work with Northern Ireland’s largest commercial broadcaster Bauer Media NI to deliver this training day for our finalists. Having the skills and knowledge to communicate the purpose and value of their projects, the benefits to them and their target audience is an important element of the competition. By excelling in this and all other aspects of their finalist programme they stand to win £1,000 for their school or club and the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup.”