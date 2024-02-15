Two farmers from the ZeroNsile project (Stephen Maguire a Beef farmer from County Fermanagh and David Clarke , a dairy farmer from County Tyrone) will discuss their experiences of establishing red clover silage swards on their farms as part of the ZeroNsile Project.

The ZeroNsile project was established in 2023 to examine the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured N fertiliser, focusing primarily on red clover swards. Twelve farmers from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes were selected from right across Northern Ireland to establish red clover swards on their farms. There is also a smaller Lucerne component in the study which will investigate the feasibility of growing and utilizing Lucerne on three farms in Country Down.