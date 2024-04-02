Annual Fermanagh and Tyrone ploughing match at Rash Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite poor weather conditions on the day thirty competitors from across the province and border counties battled it out on a grassland site to gain their places on lands (kindly granted) at Rash Estate, Omagh.

The judging panel was Leonard Bell and John McKinney of the National ploughing Association of Ireland and Sam Bowman, Northern Ireland ploughing association judge.

Winners on the day were as follows:

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class: World Style Class: 1. Matthew Simms (The Lennon P.S, Donegal)Class: Hydraulic Lift (Open): 1. Ben Jameson (Ballynahinch); 2. Nigel Gamble (Ploughing Academy, N.I); 3. David Boyd (FTPS)Class: Hydraulic Lift (Confined): 1. Stanley Moffatt (Letterbreen); 2. David Grattan (Banbridge); 3. Alan Liggett (Clogher)

Class: Multi Furrow: 1. Donald Deeny (Finn Valley P.S, Donegal); 2. Sam Harpur (FTPS); 3. Stephen Lyttle (Omagh)

Single Furrow: 1. Dr. Victoria Armstrong (FTPS); 2. Benjamin McKeown (Augher); 3. Liam Dolan (Co.Cavan)

Trailer Class: Cameron Nutt

Horse Class: Coleman Cogan (Co.Mayo)

Highest Pointed FTPS member: Dr. Victoria Armstrong (FTPS)

Highest Pointed Visitor: Matthew Simms (The Lennon P.S)

Youngest Ploughman: Ryan Armstrong (Lack (Co.Fermanagh)

Best kept Tractor and Plough (sponsored by Mills Oil, Trillick): Cameron Nutt. (Claudy)

Best Back: Matthew Simms (The Lennon P.S)

Best Finish: Matthew Simms (The Lennon P.S)

Champion of the Field: Matthew Simms (The Lennon P.S)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In closing proceedings on the day, a vote of thanks was proposed by President Jill Brown-Ellis to the business sponsors, competitors, Wayne McCall, Outdoor Catering, Armagh and BJT, Killadeas for utility and facilities management, all of whom were recognised for contributing to an exceptional day of ploughing.