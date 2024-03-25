Held at the Lagan View Arms in Dromara, the event drew a full house of quiz enthusiasts eager to test their knowledge.

Quizmaster Brian Hunter skillfully curated a diverse array of questions, challenging and engaging participants throughout the evening.

Following the quiz, a small raffle added an element of excitement before attendees indulged in a delectable supper featuring sandwiches and savory pastries, much to everyone’s delight. The abundance of Easter eggs distributed as prizes left everyone feeling content and satisfied.

The Six Counties Dexter NI Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the evening. Special thanks are extended to Quizmaster Brian Hunter for his time and patience in crafting the questions, as well as to hosts Paul and Louise from Lagan View Arms, Dromara for their warm hospitality and delicious fare.

This event marked a splendid beginning to the season, setting the stage for the upcoming training day on April 21st 2024, to be held at Ballyloughan Farm, Comber.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Six Counties NI Dexter Facebook page for additional details.

