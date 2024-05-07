Up next on the N.I.P.A. programme was another trip down to Roscrea in County Tipperary. A total of 667 Members sent 21,469 birds to Roscrea for the third race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. This week’s race had to be rescheduled to Sunday, 5th May due to unfavourable weather for a release on Saturday.

The winning bird belongs to Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger of Carrick Social H.P.S in Section C. The Carrick man has taken home the accolade of 1st Open Prize Winner to the County Antrim Coast.

SECTION C REPORT

Ballycarry & District: (8/195) 1st W. Degnan & T. McKee 1455; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1435; 3rd N J Arthurs 1430; 4th G. Davidson 1424; 5th N J Arthurs 1424; 6th N J Arthurs 1424

Ballyclare & District: (13/541) 1st G&R Lawrie 1504; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1496; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1495; 4th G&R Lawrie 1495; 5th G&R Lawrie 1489; 6th Higginson & Fasciola 1488

Carrick Social: (8/298) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1543; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1540; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson1518; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1518; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1500; 6th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1492

Doagh & District: (9/312) 1st J&R Scott 1494; 2nd A&N Lewis 1474; 3rd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1466; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1460; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1459; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1459

Eastway H.P.S: (11/328) 1st J. Burrows 1536; 2nd D. McElhone 1515; 3rd D&J Campbell 1513; 4th D&J Campbell 1512; 5th D&J Campbell 1510; 6th D&J Campbell 1510

Glenarm & District: (6/153) 1st O. O’ McNeill & Son 1456; 2nd G. McWhirter 1430; 3rd J&R Baxter 1428; 4th J&R Baxter 1416; 5th O. O’ McNeill & Son 1402; 6th McMullan Bros 1395

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/88) 1st K&D Hagans 1493; 2nd N. Ferguson & Son 1470; 3rd N. Ferguson & Son 1470; 4th K&D Hagans 1457; 5th K&D Hagans 1457; 6th K&D Hagans 1457

Kingsmoss: (10/225) 1st PR Wilson 1422; 2nd W. Gault & Son 1417; 3rd J. Dawson & Son 1412; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1409; 5th G&C Lowry 1409; 6th Knowles & Hill 1404

Larne & District: (18/496) 1st Rea & Magill 1494; 2nd C. Campbell 1493; 3rd C. Campbell 1493; 4th Rea & Magill 1484; 5th Rea & Magill 1480; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1479

Ligoniel & District: (19/427) 1st C. McManus 1490; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1486; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1483; 4th C. McManus 1478; 5th McMurray & Anderson 1476; 6th C. McCormick 1466

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1543, 20 Points; 2nd D&J Armstrong 1540, 19 Points; 3rd J. Burrows 1536, 18 Points; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1518, 17 Points; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1518 Points; 6th D&J Campbell 1513, 15 Points; 7th D&J Campbell 1512, 14 Points; 8th D&J Campbell 1510, 13 Points; 9th D&J Campbell 1510, 12 Points; 10th R. Francey 1508, 11 Points; 11th N. McAllister 1507, 10 Points; 12th N. McAllister 1507, 9 Points; 13th G&R Lawrie 1504, 8 Points; 14th Gratton Bros 1503, 7 Points; 15th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1500, 6 Points; 16th R. Francey 1500, 5 Points; 17th J. Burrows 1499, 4 Points; 18th Higginson & Fasciola 1496, 3 Points; 19th Higginson & Fasciola 1495, 2 Points; 20th G&R Lawrie 1495, 1 Point

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (71/2,298) from Roscrea 2 was P&J Boal of Dromore H.P.S. Philip Wins Section D for the third time in a row making it a Hatrick of Section Wins.

Colin H.P.S: (7/231) 1st O&M Monaghan 1508; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1499; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1489; 4th O&M Monaghan 1487; 5th O&M Monaghan 1486; 6th O&M Monaghan 1480

Derriaghy: (6/172) 1st D. Johnston 1476; 2nd D. Johnston 1476; 3rd I. Kennedy 1469; 4th D. Johnston 1465; 5th D. Johnston 1458; 6th D. Johnston 1457

Dromara H.P.S: (8/325) 1st B. Murray 1485; 2nd M. Russell 1478; 3rd M. Russell 1472; 4th B. Murray 1471; 5th D. Aiken 1468; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1466

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (9/365) 1st P&J Boal 1532; 2nd P&J Boal 1520; 3rd R. Keegan & Son 1515; 4th R. Keegan & Son 1514; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1510; 6th P&J Boal 1506

Glen H.P.S: (9/315) 1st J&D Braniff 1500; 2nd J&D Braniff 1497; 3rd J&D Braniff 1484; 4th P. Farrelly & Son 1480; 5th J&D Braniff 1475; 6th J&D Braniff 1472

Glenavy & District: (4/131) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1470; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1466; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1462; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1457; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1451; 6th G&S Owens 1418

Harmony H.P.S: (7/219) 1st M. McClure 1475; 2nd M. McClure 1475; 3rd M. McClure 1467; 4th J&V Abernethy 1452; 5th Abernethy & Turner 1451; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1450

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/345) 1st J. Greenaway 1510; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1496; 3rd J. Greenaway 1488; 4th J. Greenaway 1485; 5th J. Greenaway 1484; 6th J. Greenaway 1483

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (20/447) 1st R. Topping & Son 1521; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1478; 3rd S G Briggs 1478; 4th R. Topping & Son 1473; 5th R. Topping & Son 1468; 6th Spence Bros 1465

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/83) 1st T. McNally 1467; 2nd T. McNally 1446; 3rd T. McNally 1439; 4th T. McNally 1438; 5th R. Kenna 1438; 6th T. McNally 1433

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/233) 1st J&L Smyth 1486; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1480; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1480; 4th P&K McCarthy 1474; 5th P&K McCarthy 1467; 6th P&K McCarthy 1467

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (75/1,875) from Roscrea 2 was R. Moore & Son of Bangor R.P.C. Team Moore consisting of 3 Generations. Reggie, David & Micah takes the top 2 in Bangor Club (226 Birds) along with 1st , 4th & 5th Section F (1,875 Birds) Finishing overall 31st Open N.I.P.A (21,469)

Ards: (6/106) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1470; 2nd McGimpsey Bros 1463; 3rd W. Leckey 1446; 4th W. Leckey 1440; 5th McGimpsey Bros 1435; 6th McGimpsey Bros 1409

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (9/226) 1st R. Moore & Son 1506; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1484; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1484; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1477; 5th R. Moore & Son 1467; 6th R. Moore & Son 1466

Cloughey H.P.S: (4/84) 1st C&H Cully 1474; 2nd McCormick & Young 1434; 3rd C&H Cully 1411; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1400; 5th C&H Cully 1395; 6th McCormick & Young 1384

Comber Central H.P.S: (5/113) 1st W&L Robinson 1486; 2nd W&L Robinson 1423; 3rd W&L Robinson 1399; 4th W&L Robinson 1399; 5th W&L Robinson 1397; 6th W&L Robinson 1381

Corrigs: (3/49) 1st P. Brown & Son 1296; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1274; 3rd P. Brown & Son 1256; 4th P. Brown & Son 1238; 5th G&P Brown 1235; 6th P. Brown & Son 1235

Crossgar: (5/184) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1496; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1482; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1470; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1443; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1430; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1428

Downpatrick Premier: (9/233) 1st E. Wynn & Dtr 1471; 2nd T&G Black 1440; 3rd J. Crossan 1439; 4th T&G Black 1438; 5th E. Wynn & Dtr 1437; 6th J. Crossan 1436

Killyleagh Central: (10/247) C. Healy 1470; 2nd C. Healy 1470; 3rd McComb Bros 1455; 4th McComb Bros 1455; 5th McComb Bros 1455; 6th McComb Bros 1455

Killyleagh & District: (10/235) 1st D. Grieves 1481; 2nd D. Grieves 1481; 3rd D. Grieves 1478; 4th Morrison Bros 1476; 5th D. Grieves 1466; 6th D. Grieves 1466

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (10/187) 1st Rainey Bros 1423; 2nd Rainey Bros 1416; 3rd Rainey Bros 1416; 4th Rainey Bros 1407; 5th Rainey Bros 1401; 6th Rainey Bros 1390

SECTION G REPORT

The Winner of Section G (54/2,396) from Roscrea 2 was Gary Hughes & Son of Newry City H.P.S. The Father & Son Partnership of Gary and Jordan Wins Newry City Club along with 3rd & 4th Places (290 Birds) They take home 1st Section G Prize (2,396 Birds) and the Duo finish 5th Open for their efforts (21,396 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/579) 1st Owen Markey 1495; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1489; 3rd Owen Markey 1487; 4th Owen Markey 1487; 5th Owen Markey 1478; 6th Owen Markey 1476

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/254) 1st F. Simpson 1489; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1481; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1449; 4th R. Carson & Son 1444; 5th T. Mallon 1438; 6th F. Simpson 1435

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (16/541) 1st S. Ogle 1503; 2nd S. Ogle 1501; 3rd D&K Mallen 1488; 4th D&K Mallen 1483; 5th McGrath & McParland 1482; 6th S. Ogle 1482

Millvale: (4/211) 1st T. Mooney & Son 1510; 2nd JJ McCabe 1503; 3rd T. Mooney & Son 1503; 4th N. Murtagh 1497; 5th JJ McCabe 1494; 6th N. Murtagh 1491

Newry City: (6/290) 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1528; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1507; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1485; 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1472; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1472; 6th Donnelly Bros 1462

Newry & District: (12/488) 1st J.F McCabe & Son 1515; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1514; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1510; 4th G. McLoughlin 1510; 5th J.F McCabe & Son 1505; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1505

