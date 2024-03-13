Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers interested in making a booking should visit www.food4life.org.uk to complete and submit a booking form.

With the number of demonstrations available limited, LMC education and consumer promotions manager, Sarah Toland is encouraging teachers to make an early booking. She said: “Demonstrations are available to Key Stage 2 classes across Northern Ireland and are delivered by our team of expert cookery demonstrators.

“During the 40 minute cookery demonstration pupils will be educated on topics relevant to the syllabus, such as, the health and environmental benefits of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and the importance of looking for the logo in the farm to fork story.

Pupils sampling NIFQA chilli beef pasta

“While sharing insight to farming and the food we eat, the demonstrator will also cook a fresh beef or lamb dish. Pupils will have an opportunity to sample the dish at the end of the demonstration.”

This year LMC is celebrating 25 years of its education programme. In this milestone year, the primary education programme will form an important part of LMC’s overall education portfolio.

Sarah continued: “Our primary programme is ever growing. We officially launched the programme in 2022 following a successful pilot the year prior. In the last two years we have been pleased with the feedback from teachers and their interest in securing demonstrations.

“An exciting development in the coming weeks will be the publication of a new primary booklet, the first of its kind from LMC. We also have a range of supporting resources in the pipeline which will soon be available to teachers. For updates, keep an eye out on our Food4Life website.”