Representing Ulster Wool as Board Member since 2018 and Vice Chair since 2021, Brendan farms in partnership with his two brothers who run around 950 breeding ewes, including Mules and Romney’s as well as 90 suckler cows over 600 acres of grazing land. Brendan is also a member of the UFU’s Beef & Lamb committee, the BISCA executive committee and also a senior shearing judge.