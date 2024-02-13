Brendan Kelly re-elected as Ulster Wool board member
Brendan Kelly, from Co. Antrim has been re-elected as Ulster Wool’s Board Member for a further three-year term, beginning on 1st April.
Representing Ulster Wool as Board Member since 2018 and Vice Chair since 2021, Brendan farms in partnership with his two brothers who run around 950 breeding ewes, including Mules and Romney’s as well as 90 suckler cows over 600 acres of grazing land. Brendan is also a member of the UFU’s Beef & Lamb committee, the BISCA executive committee and also a senior shearing judge.
On notification of the election result, Brendan said “I am delighted to have been elected back on to the Board to represent members across Northern Ireland for a further three years and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”