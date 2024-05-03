Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola Warden, Senior Biodiversity Technologists at CAFRE explains the benefits of hedgerows: “On a wet and windy day, livestock are often found tucked in behind a hedge taking shelter from the elements, equally on a warm sunny day, livestock can be found taking shade from the sun. Tall, thick hedges create a biosecurity barrier between your livestock and your neighbours, limiting the spread of disease.

“When hedges are growing, they absorb carbon and store that carbon deep in the soil. Hedges along watercourses can protect water quality, by acting as a buffer to prevent excess nutrients entering the watercourse. Our hedges also provide fodder for livestock with many animals seen browsing along them throughout the year.”

Nicola explains: “For nature, our network of hedgerows across our landscape provides a corridor for wildlife to use to feed along and to navigate between habitats. They also provide important feeding, nesting, resting and breeding sites for a range of invertebrates, mammals and birds. A songbird will build her nest safely within the hedge as would the Irish Hare. Hedgerow trees provide a perch for birds and the interior cavities of older trees can provide a roosting site for bats. Hedges that are allowed to grow and flower will provide a much-needed pollen resource in a landscape which may not have many other flowering plants available.”

Nicola adds: “When establishing new hedgerows, it is important to include a range of different native and local Irish provenance hedgerow and tree species. These include Blackthorn or Willow that will flower early in the year when pollinators are coming out of hibernation. Hawthorn, Oak, Holly or Crab Apple will flower throughout the Spring into Summer. Late flowering species such as Guelder Rose or Ivy extend the food source into late Autumn. As well as flowering and providing nectar, these species will provide berries or fruit that are valuable for many wildlife species in the winter period.”

At CAFRE Greenmount, approximately 200-300 metres of native local provenance hedgerow is established. This work is completed by Level 2 Agriculture and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma students, who as part of their Farm Habitat Management module create a new habitat on the college farm.