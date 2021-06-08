Call for long term solution to algae on Craigavon Lakes

The algae, which can be poisonous to dogs, is a constant source of complaints every year.

Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson met officials at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council following concerns.

She said: “I met council officers on Friday following concerns raised with me around algae on the Lakes. As this issue reoccurs every year I asked for a long term solution.

Algae at Craigavon Lakes.

“I am pleased to report that officers have a number of solutions they will trial this year and will report back on progress made.

“They will also provide updates to the public about the severity of the algae present on a daily basis. I was also pleased to hear that all lakes under our ownership will benefit going forward.

“I want to thank council officers for this robust response.”

-

-

Angie McKeown: NI girl’s family raise £36k in her memory Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.