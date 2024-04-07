Childhood memories of a caring father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​My childhood is full of memories out on the farm with my dad, two brothers and sister, tending to sheep, feeding calves and gathering potatoes - in all weathers of course!

One memory I have, long before the purchase of a potato harvester, was working in the field beneath my primary school, gathering potatoes on a very cold and grey November day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I remember complaining to my dad that I couldn’t feel my feet in the wellies as I struggled to fill yet another basket of spuds

Caring fathers are ready to lavish their love on their son or daughter

I must have aired my feelings a lot, for the next thing I knew, he lifted me up and set me onto the bonnet of our David Brown tractor that had the spinner hooked onto it.

As others back-breakingly lifted the crop from the drills, dad took off my cold rubber boots, so my feet could warm on the heat of the engine, and I sat there ‘till I could feel my toes again.

In the midst of his busy day, dad listened to my woes and tried to help me as best he could.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was a thoughtful and caring father and I am grateful for memories like those to cherish, now he is no longer here.

And, as I’ve discovered as I’ve grown older, not everyone gets to go with their father to their workplace - it is a privilege I’ve learned to be grateful for.

Our heavenly Father also cares for us in ways that our earthly fathers do, but infinitely greater. The creator of the universe delights in nothing more than us coming to Him with our concerns and worries, our cold feet, and our muddled minds.

He is always seeking to help us by His grace and through His mercy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Book of Matthew 7:9-11, Jesus spoke these words, when He was teaching a crowd of people on a mountainside, “Which of you, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask Him?”

Coming to God in prayer can be done any time, any place, even in cold potato fields and when driving around the countryside in tractors.

From the stresses of running a farm business, to the joy of new born animals, we can praise Him and give Him thanks as we pray.

When we give our hearts to Jesus, and find the forgiveness for our sins that He only can give, we become Children of God, as recorded in 1 John 3:1, “How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The word ‘lavish’ points to an abundance - not just the bare minimum.

God seeks to really lavish us with His love and care. He is never too busy to hear our requests and offers peace like no other can in this broken world.

Will you come to Him today, so He can lavish His love on you as His son, or His daughter?

The eternal caring Father is waiting to hear from you.

Rebecca McConnell was raised on a mixed farm in Rathfriland, County Down and is a freelance PR and social media consultant, running her own company, Purple Rain, since 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is a member of First Rathfriland Presbyterian Church and is an officer in their Girls’ Brigade Company.