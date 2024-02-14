Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that the man aged in his 80s who sadly died following a road traffic collision outside Tandragee was Sidney McIldoon.

Mr McIldoon was from Portadown and would have turned 85 tomorrow, Thursday 15th February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, 13th February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Sidney McIldoon would have celebrated his 85th birthday tomorrow

A female passenger, also aged in her 80s, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The Cornascriebe Road was closed for a time to allow for police to carry out enquiries and has since reopened to traffic.