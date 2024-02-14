News you can trust since 1963
Co Armagh accident victim would have celebrated 85th birthday tomorrow

The Portadown pensioner who lost his life in an accident last night, would have celebrated his 85th birthday tomorrow.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT
Police have confirmed that the man aged in his 80s who sadly died following a road traffic collision outside Tandragee was Sidney McIldoon.

Mr McIldoon was from Portadown and would have turned 85 tomorrow, Thursday 15th February.

He died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, 13th February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

Sidney McIldoon would have celebrated his 85th birthday tomorrow

A female passenger, also aged in her 80s, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The Cornascriebe Road was closed for a time to allow for police to carry out enquiries and has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 909 of 13/02/24.

