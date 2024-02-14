Co Armagh accident victim would have celebrated 85th birthday tomorrow
Police have confirmed that the man aged in his 80s who sadly died following a road traffic collision outside Tandragee was Sidney McIldoon.
Mr McIldoon was from Portadown and would have turned 85 tomorrow, Thursday 15th February.
He died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on Tuesday afternoon, 13th February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.
A female passenger, also aged in her 80s, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The Cornascriebe Road was closed for a time to allow for police to carry out enquiries and has since reopened to traffic.
Anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 909 of 13/02/24.