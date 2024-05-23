Reserve Supreme Champion Craigdoo Firefly from Allen Shortt and Samantha AllenReserve Supreme Champion Craigdoo Firefly from Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen
Reserve Supreme Champion Craigdoo Firefly from Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen

Competition fierce in Dutch Spotted Sheep classes at Balmoral Show

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:52 BST
Once again Balmoral Show saw an outstanding display of Dutch Spotted Sheep forward, with fierce competition in every class.

With more entries than any other breed, the Spotties caught everyone’s attention including that of the UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, who came into the ring to speak with the judge and hand out rosettes.

With a packed ring side, and some classes seeing over 50 animals in the ring, it took the judge, Brian Davies, just over three hours to select his 2024 Champion in the 1st prize aged ewe, Craigdoo Firefly ET, from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen of Derg Flock. Firefly, which was bred by Patrick and Orla Grant of Craigdoo flock, went on to win reserve interbreed champion and later, when paired with an aged ram from Tommy & Zoe Jackson of Milltown flock, also took the interbreed pairs championship.

Judge: Mr Brian Davies, Ty-Gwyn

Full Results:

Ram of Any Age (4 Entries): 1st: Milltown Fire King ET – 537/F01663, Mr T Jackson; 2nd: Mr L Campbell; 3rd: Melanie Steenson; 4th: Mr A McCutcheon

Ram Lamb (50 Entries): 1st: Milltown Hank The Tank ET, - 537/H02045, Mr T Jackson; 2nd: 272/H01772, Mr J Johnson; 3rd: 075/H01294, Mr L Campbell; 4th: Rolex Hunkydory ET – 560/H00942, Mr A Colhoun; 5th: 288/H01294, P & O Grant; 6th: 086/H00263, Miss E Allen

Aged Ewe (10 Entries): 1st: Craigdoo Firefly ET – 288/F00920, Mr A Shortt; 2nd: Knockmult Fairytale ET – 302/F02854, Mr A Donald; 3rd: Mr L Lynn; 4th: Glencloy Faustene – 075/F01879, Mr L Campbell; 5th: Croaghross Felicity ET – IM2281, Mr G McCabe; 6th: Craigdoo Faith ET – 288/F00914, Mr T Long

Shearling Ewe (28 Entries): 1st: Merryboro Gabrielle – 060/G02490, Mr M Priestley; 2nd: Knockmult Gina – 302/G02921, Mr A Colhoun; 3rd: Milltown Golden Girl ET – 537/G02025, Mr T Jackson; 4th: Diamond Girl Crush ET – 086/G01220, Mr CJ Johnson; 5th: Mr D McClintock; 6th: Melanie Steenson

Ewe Lamb (51 Entries): 1st: Diamond Herrera ET – 086/H00258, Miss E Allen; 2nd: Craigdoo Heavenly Sent ET – 288/H01277, P & O Grant; 3rd: 272/H01184, Mr J Johnson; 4th: Milltown Hot Pants ET – 537/H02040, Mr T Jackson; 5th: 075/H02270, Mr L Campbell; 6th: 302/H03084, Mr R Millen

Championship Results

Male Champion - 1st Prize Ram Lamb, Mr T Jackson

Reserve Male Champion - 1st Prize Aged Ram, Mr T Jackson

Female Champion - 1st Prize Aged Ewe, Mr A Shortt

Reserve Female Champion – 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Mr M Priestley

Overall Champion

Female Champion & 1st Prize Aged Ewe – Craigdoo Firefly

Overall Reserve Champion

Male Champion & 1st Prize Ram Lamb - Milltown Hank The Tank

The Dutch Spotted Champion, Craigdoo Firefly, paired with the 1st prize aged ram, Milltown Fire King, took the Interbreed Pairs Championship

1. The Dutch Spotted Champion, Craigdoo Firefly, paired with the 1st prize aged ram, Milltown Fire King, took the Interbreed Pairs Championship..jpg

The Dutch Spotted Champion, Craigdoo Firefly, paired with the 1st prize aged ram, Milltown Fire King, took the Interbreed Pairs Championship Photo: Agriimages

Reserve Champion Dutch Spotted - Ram Lamb Milltown Hank the Tank from Tommy & Zoe Jackson.

2. Reserve Champion Dutch Spotted - Ram Lamb Milltown Hank the Tank from Tommy & Zoe Jackson.jpg

Reserve Champion Dutch Spotted - Ram Lamb Milltown Hank the Tank from Tommy & Zoe Jackson. Photo: ALFIE SHAW

Judge Brian Davies with the Aged Ewe Craigdoo Firefly which took Champion Dutch Spotted from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen

3. Judge Brian Davies with the Aged Ewe Craigdoo Firefly which took Champion Dutch Spotted from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen.jpg

Judge Brian Davies with the Aged Ewe Craigdoo Firefly which took Champion Dutch Spotted from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen Photo: ALFIE SHAW

Judging in progress

4. ruas24spotty 2115.jpg

Judging in progress Photo: freelance

