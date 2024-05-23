With more entries than any other breed, the Spotties caught everyone’s attention including that of the UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, who came into the ring to speak with the judge and hand out rosettes.

With a packed ring side, and some classes seeing over 50 animals in the ring, it took the judge, Brian Davies, just over three hours to select his 2024 Champion in the 1st prize aged ewe, Craigdoo Firefly ET, from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen of Derg Flock. Firefly, which was bred by Patrick and Orla Grant of Craigdoo flock, went on to win reserve interbreed champion and later, when paired with an aged ram from Tommy & Zoe Jackson of Milltown flock, also took the interbreed pairs championship.