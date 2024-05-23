With more entries than any other breed, the Spotties caught everyone’s attention including that of the UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, who came into the ring to speak with the judge and hand out rosettes.
With a packed ring side, and some classes seeing over 50 animals in the ring, it took the judge, Brian Davies, just over three hours to select his 2024 Champion in the 1st prize aged ewe, Craigdoo Firefly ET, from Allen Shortt and Samanth Allen of Derg Flock. Firefly, which was bred by Patrick and Orla Grant of Craigdoo flock, went on to win reserve interbreed champion and later, when paired with an aged ram from Tommy & Zoe Jackson of Milltown flock, also took the interbreed pairs championship.
Judge: Mr Brian Davies, Ty-Gwyn
Full Results:
Ram of Any Age (4 Entries): 1st: Milltown Fire King ET – 537/F01663, Mr T Jackson; 2nd: Mr L Campbell; 3rd: Melanie Steenson; 4th: Mr A McCutcheon
Ram Lamb (50 Entries): 1st: Milltown Hank The Tank ET, - 537/H02045, Mr T Jackson; 2nd: 272/H01772, Mr J Johnson; 3rd: 075/H01294, Mr L Campbell; 4th: Rolex Hunkydory ET – 560/H00942, Mr A Colhoun; 5th: 288/H01294, P & O Grant; 6th: 086/H00263, Miss E Allen
Aged Ewe (10 Entries): 1st: Craigdoo Firefly ET – 288/F00920, Mr A Shortt; 2nd: Knockmult Fairytale ET – 302/F02854, Mr A Donald; 3rd: Mr L Lynn; 4th: Glencloy Faustene – 075/F01879, Mr L Campbell; 5th: Croaghross Felicity ET – IM2281, Mr G McCabe; 6th: Craigdoo Faith ET – 288/F00914, Mr T Long
Shearling Ewe (28 Entries): 1st: Merryboro Gabrielle – 060/G02490, Mr M Priestley; 2nd: Knockmult Gina – 302/G02921, Mr A Colhoun; 3rd: Milltown Golden Girl ET – 537/G02025, Mr T Jackson; 4th: Diamond Girl Crush ET – 086/G01220, Mr CJ Johnson; 5th: Mr D McClintock; 6th: Melanie Steenson
Ewe Lamb (51 Entries): 1st: Diamond Herrera ET – 086/H00258, Miss E Allen; 2nd: Craigdoo Heavenly Sent ET – 288/H01277, P & O Grant; 3rd: 272/H01184, Mr J Johnson; 4th: Milltown Hot Pants ET – 537/H02040, Mr T Jackson; 5th: 075/H02270, Mr L Campbell; 6th: 302/H03084, Mr R Millen
Championship Results
Male Champion - 1st Prize Ram Lamb, Mr T Jackson
Reserve Male Champion - 1st Prize Aged Ram, Mr T Jackson
Female Champion - 1st Prize Aged Ewe, Mr A Shortt
Reserve Female Champion – 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, Mr M Priestley
Overall Champion
Female Champion & 1st Prize Aged Ewe – Craigdoo Firefly
Overall Reserve Champion
Male Champion & 1st Prize Ram Lamb - Milltown Hank The Tank