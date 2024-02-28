Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Symposium, themed ‘Future proofing the health of your business’, will see attendees assemble at The Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare on Tuesday, April 16th, where industry experts will address evolving matters within the pig farming sector.

“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event,” said IPHS President Peter Duggan. “This is in response to the feedback we’ve received and taken on board from delegates as well as our valued sponsors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The keynote speaker for this year’s Symposium, which will convene at 5pm, is former Ireland and Leinster Rugby player Bernard Jackman, the recently appointed Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland.

The committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell Photography

Mr Duggan added: “The Symposium will feature a high-calibre line-up of monogastric experts, along with an interactive producer discussion panel featuring Joe Healy, Jason McGrath and Sarah Hanley from the IFA’s Pig Policy Division, that will be chaired by Michael McKeon of Teagasc’s Pig Development Department. There’ll also be ample opportunity for delegates to chat informally on April 16th, which the Curragh, as a venue, lends most favourably to.”

The event’s industry trade session will get underway at the Curragh Racecourse Exhibition Hall on April 16th from 3pm, with tea and coffee available on arrival for all delegates. There, a range of speakers will discuss practical solutions to the ongoing challenges presented by health, welfare and productivity in the pig farming sector.