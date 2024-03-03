Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE annual Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium is moving to a new venue and adopting a new format for its 2024 edition.

​

The committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell Photography

​

The Symposium, themed ‘Future proofing the health of your business’, will see attendees assemble at The Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare on Tuesday, April 16th, where industry experts will address evolving matters within the pig farming sector.

“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event,” said IPHS President Peter Duggan.

The Curragh, which will host the Irish Pig Health Society’s 2024 Symposium on Tuesday, April 16th. Photo: Fennell Photography

“This is in response to the feedback we’ve received and taken on board from delegates as well as our valued sponsors.

The keynote speaker for this year’s Symposium, which will convene at 5pm, is former Ireland and Leinster Rugby player Bernard Jackman, the recently appointed Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland.

