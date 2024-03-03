Curragh to host revamped Irish Pig Health Society Symposium on April 16th
and live on Freeview channel 276
THE annual Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium is moving to a new venue and adopting a new format for its 2024 edition.
“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Symposium, themed ‘Future proofing the health of your business’, will see attendees assemble at The Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare on Tuesday, April 16th, where industry experts will address evolving matters within the pig farming sector.
“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event,” said IPHS President Peter Duggan.
“This is in response to the feedback we’ve received and taken on board from delegates as well as our valued sponsors.
The keynote speaker for this year’s Symposium, which will convene at 5pm, is former Ireland and Leinster Rugby player Bernard Jackman, the recently appointed Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Duggan added: “The Symposium will feature a high-calibre line-up of monogastric experts, along with an interactive producer discussion panel featuring Joe Healy, Jason McGrath and Sarah Hanley from the IFA’s Pig Policy Division, chaired by Michael McKeon of Teagasc’s Pig Development Department.”