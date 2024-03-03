News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Curragh to host revamped Irish Pig Health Society Symposium on April 16th

The annual Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium is moving to a new venue and adopting a new format for its 2024 edition.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

THE annual Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium is moving to a new venue and adopting a new format for its 2024 edition.

The committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell PhotographyThe committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell Photography
The committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell Photography
Most Popular

“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event.”

The Symposium, themed ‘Future proofing the health of your business’, will see attendees assemble at The Curragh Racecourse in County Kildare on Tuesday, April 16th, where industry experts will address evolving matters within the pig farming sector.

“We’re taking a fresh approach when it comes to this year’s event,” said IPHS President Peter Duggan.

The Curragh, which will host the Irish Pig Health Society’s 2024 Symposium on Tuesday, April 16th. Photo: Fennell PhotographyThe Curragh, which will host the Irish Pig Health Society’s 2024 Symposium on Tuesday, April 16th. Photo: Fennell Photography
The Curragh, which will host the Irish Pig Health Society’s 2024 Symposium on Tuesday, April 16th. Photo: Fennell Photography

“This is in response to the feedback we’ve received and taken on board from delegates as well as our valued sponsors.

The keynote speaker for this year’s Symposium, which will convene at 5pm, is former Ireland and Leinster Rugby player Bernard Jackman, the recently appointed Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland.

Mr Duggan added: “The Symposium will feature a high-calibre line-up of monogastric experts, along with an interactive producer discussion panel featuring Joe Healy, Jason McGrath and Sarah Hanley from the IFA’s Pig Policy Division, chaired by Michael McKeon of Teagasc’s Pig Development Department.”