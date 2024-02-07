This year’s sale of bulls includes ten pedigree Charolais and seven pedigree Aberdeen Angus.

Over the years this sale has become a much-anticipated day for those looking for either a super easy calving Charolais stock sire or an Aberdeen Angus bred for carcass and meat yield. Reports from previous buyers are very encouraging with calves born easily and turning into great cattle, topping many sales when they are sold as either beef or stores.

These bulls have been produced in a commercial way to suit their longevity and hardiness for the customer. They are ready to go to work, being shown in store condition – fit not fat!

On offer this year are two Charolais stock bulls, being sold due to heifers coming forward. Both bulls have bred well, with six sons of Crossane Oscar by Whitecliffe James, a son of Digger and out of a Texan G Dam, in this year’s sale. The other being the young, extremely muscly Tullaghan Sam, by Goldstar Ludwig and a Furyaction sired dam. His first year’s calves have impressed and calving was easy so the Chestnutt’s have confidence to serve Charolais heifers with him, to calf down at two-year-old. Both are quiet and correct in every way.

The last two sons of Ellerton Independent are being offered, he has bred Chestnutt bulls for the last seven years. The first bull in the sale is a full brother to top priced bull in 2021 sale.

This is the seventh year that sons of ‘Ellerton Independent’ are being offered. ‘Ellerton Independent’ was purchased in Stirling for 10,000gns. Victor selected this bull for his extreme length and carcass and having the shortest gestation length of all the Charolais bulls in Stirling. He is the most impressive stock bull ever in the Bushmills herd and his seven crops of calves have been easy calving. After calving from this sire for seven years with no caesareans, Victor now has the confidence to recommend these Charolais bulls for use in both the suckler and dairy herds, or indeed stock sires in a pedigree herd, having used sons successfully in David’s dairy herd. It’s pleasing to hear positive feedback on calving ease from customers who have used Bushmills bulls in both the dairy and suckler herds.

Five of the Angus bulls shown are by Corlismore Superman, the Angus bull sold last year for £7560 (that created a stir!). Victor believes this year’s entry of Angus bulls are exhibiting great carcases and most of these bulls have been used on dairy heifers.

These traditional bulls carry tremendous carcase and fleshing ability and would be worthy of becoming a stock sire in a pedigree or suckler herd or even the astute buyer for a dairy herd who wants to breed quality. The first Angus for sale, was purchased last year from the Lisduff herd to run with David’s dairy cows and is full of good breeding with good ICBF figures. The other Angus bull is by Lisduff Dano, who is an old stock bull and has bred many of the past stock bulls.

All bulls commercially reared produced on a different system, where they are not crept fed, grazed in their first year, fed on good quality silage with a small amount of home grown oats fed pre-sale. Victor says this is going down a treat with buyers, who are catching on that the over feeding of bulls to compete in club sales inhibits their ability to work and shortens their life span.

Purchasers can buy with complete confidence knowing that bulls have been vaccinated for BVD, Lepto and IBR and the herd has no Johnes problem. All bulls are sold guaranteed to work. Facilitation will be made for anyone wishing to export.

Bulls can be viewed prior to the sale. Contact David 07843152743 or Victor 07710940458.

On sale day, online bidding can be accepted via Mart Eye at Ballymena Market.

Images of the bulls can be viewed on the ‘Clougher Farm’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Victor and David would like to wish all previous, and this year’s customers, all the very best with their purchases, and thank them for their custom.