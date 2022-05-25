Derry Zero Waste Hub Launch Week: ‘Nappucino’ event

On Wednesday, June 1, they will be holding a ‘Nappuccino’ as part of the official Hub open ring events. This is a coffee morning talking all things nappies, eco parenting and how we can make small changes that will have a big impact. There will be refreshments from 10-12 with volunteers giving nappy demos, explaining the hire system, talking about current projects and the various kits available: Newborn, Birth to Potty age and Potty training pant kits.

Caroline McGuinness Brooks coordinates the nappy library working alongside volunteers Yasmin Doherty and Jai Hunter to store, wash and manage things behind the scenes at ‘Nappy Headquarters.’

Caroline said: “Launched in April 2021 with support from the National Lottery Community Fund, the Zero Waste Nappy Library offers families and carers in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area an opportunity to explore zero waste parenting before committing to up-front costs.”

Zero Waste Nappy Library operates out of the Zero Waste North West Hub throughout the week. However, the Nappy Library volunteers have kits in two locations, the Zero Waste Hub on Spencer Road and Ethical Weigh in Eglinton.

The Zero Waste North West Hub will be open for drop-ins all day from 10-4 for anyone who would like a 1-1 demo or a chat about reusable nappies and the benefits to baby and the environment.

This event is suited to everyone who wishes to learn more about the service or have a chat about ongoing projects.

