The bizarre claim was revealed by police in a Facebook post.

The post read: “Road Policing Interceptors (Omagh/Enniskillen) stopped this vehicle in the Newcastle area on Friday evening as it was showing on Police systems as uninsured. The driver claimed the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had insured his vehicle and that it was not a car/motor vehicle but a conveyance.

"Further roadside checks showed there was no policy of insurance and that the driver didn’t have a Driving Licence.