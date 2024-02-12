Driver told police his car was insured by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris
The driver of a car stopped by the police in the Newcastle area on Friday night told officers that Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had insured his vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bizarre claim was revealed by police in a Facebook post.
The post read: “Road Policing Interceptors (Omagh/Enniskillen) stopped this vehicle in the Newcastle area on Friday evening as it was showing on Police systems as uninsured. The driver claimed the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had insured his vehicle and that it was not a car/motor vehicle but a conveyance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Further roadside checks showed there was no policy of insurance and that the driver didn’t have a Driving Licence.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver will now have a day in court to explain their ‘beliefs’ to a Judge.”