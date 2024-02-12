News you can trust since 1963
Driver told police his car was insured by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

The driver of a car stopped by the police in the Newcastle area on Friday night told officers that Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had insured his vehicle.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
The bizarre claim was revealed by police in a Facebook post.

The post read: “Road Policing Interceptors (Omagh/Enniskillen) stopped this vehicle in the Newcastle area on Friday evening as it was showing on Police systems as uninsured. The driver claimed the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had insured his vehicle and that it was not a car/motor vehicle but a conveyance.

"Further roadside checks showed there was no policy of insurance and that the driver didn’t have a Driving Licence.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver will now have a day in court to explain their ‘beliefs’ to a Judge.”

